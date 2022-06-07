Lao PM’s visit to Thailand boosts tie in economic, security, regional cooperation

2. Security cooperation

- Step up border patrol to prevent illegal border crossings and further strengthen cooperation in the prevention and suppression of drug trafficking. On this occasion, the Prime Minister of Thailand conveyed Thailand’s readiness to support the Lao PDR on further investigation of perpetrators, arrest cases and provision of modern equipment. They agreed to fully cooperate to tackle organised crimes such as “Call Centre Gangs” and human trafficking in order to prevent the peoples of both countries from falling victim to these criminal networks.

3. Cooperation at the people-to-people level

- The two PMs reiterated the importance of forging closer cooperation at the people-to-people level in order to lay a strong foundation for advancing bilateral relations in all aspects. Both sides agreed to further strengthen bilateral development cooperation in public health, particularly between sister hospitals along the Thai – Lao border, as well as cooperation in agriculture and human resources development. On this occasion, the Thai PM announced that the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation of Thailand is ready to provide over 700 scholarships to young people from the Lao PDR to pursue higher education in Thailand. Both sides also agreed to forge closer cooperation between the mass media of both countries to help promote better and deeper understanding at the people-to-people level.

4. Sub-regional and regional cooperation

- Both leaders agreed that both countries should closely coordinate and enhance cooperation at both sub-regional and regional levels in order to address present and future challenges. The Prime Minister of Thailand reaffirmed Thailand’s full support for the Lao PDR as the host of the 10th ACMECS Summit this year and ASEAN Chair in 2024.

After the meeting, the Thai PM handed over to the PM of the Lao PDR the support of the Royal Thai Government on the establishment of Thai - Lao Friendship Centre for Social Development in Xaythany District of the Vientiane Capital, which is aimed at providing a one stop service and support for victims of human trafficking. The two Prime Ministers also witnessed the signing of “the Five-Year Action Plan on Thai – Lao Strategic Partnership for Growth and Sustainable Development (2022 – 2026) and the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand and the Government of the Lao PDR on Thai - Lao Arboretum Project, as well as the exchange of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand and the Government of the Lao PDR regarding Cooperation on the Development of Electrical Energy in the Lao PDR 2022.

Both PMs then held a joint press conference on the outcomes of their discussion (remarks by the PM of Thailand as attached) and attended a dinner hosted by the PM of Thailand in honour of the PM of the Lao PDR and his delegation.

During this visit, an honorary doctorate degree in political science was presented to the PM of the Lao PDR by Maejo University in recognition of his outstanding role in laying a strong educational foundation for the Lao PDR. The PM of the Lao PDR also gave a keynote speech at the Thai – Lao Business Talk and Networking event, which was organised in conjunction with this official visit and was attended by a large number of members of the private sector from both countries to network with each other and discuss investment opportunities in the Lao PDR and transport connectivity at the regional level.

