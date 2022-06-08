UN experts condemn Myanmar military’s ‘digital dictatorship’

“The international community must not stand quietly by while the people of Myanmar are systematically denied their fundamental rights to freedom of expression, access to information and privacy, which are guaranteed by the international human rights law,” said the experts.

Thomas Andrews, special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar; Irene Khan, special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of freedom of opinion and expression; Ana Brian Nougreres, special rapporteur on the right to privacy; and Clement Nyaletsossi Voule, special rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association made the call in a joint statement on Tuesday.

“Online access to information is a matter of life and death for many people in Myanmar, including those seeking safety from indiscriminate attacks by the military and the millions trying to navigate a devastating economic and humanitarian crisis. The junta is using internet shutdowns and invasive surveillance to undermine widespread public opposition and prop up its attacks on the people of Myanmar,” the statement said.

The experts urged UN member states to condemn the junta’s policies to curtail fundamental freedoms online and offline and to adopt targeted sanctions against the military and military-linked companies, including sanctions restricting the sale or supply of dual-use surveillance technology.

They also urged member states and international donors to support civil society initiatives to counter censorship and surveillance in Myanmar.