Marcos Jr can travel to US as head of state, says top official

“The fact is, when you’re a head of state, you have immunity in all circumstances and are welcome to the United States in your official role,” US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told reporters in a roundtable discussion in Pasay City when asked on the matter.

Before this, she capped off a day of meetings with Philippine officials, including Marcos Jr and outgoing Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.

In 2012, a US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit handed down a contempt judgment against Marcos Jr, his mother Imelda, and the estate of Ferdinand Marcos Sr for violating an injunction that barred them from dissipating assets of the estate.

The contempt order came after the Marcoses entered into a settlement with the Ramos administration in 1992 and agreed to share their wealth with the Philippines government. It was considered a violation of the 1991 decision of the US District Court of Hawaii prohibiting the Marcos family from touching their US assets because these were the source of potential payment of damages to the human rights victims of martial law.

Thousands of martial law victims won a class-action lawsuit for human rights violations against the estate of Marcos Sr in Hawaii in 1986, where they were awarded close to US$2 billion.

The contempt award also meant that the Marcoses would not be allowed to set foot on any US territory.