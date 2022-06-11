Japanese PM vows to expand security role in Asia

Japan is committed to “realism diplomacy for a new era”, in which Tokyo “will be more proactive than ever in tackling the challenges and crises that face Japan, Asia and the world”, Mr Kishida told some 500 defence ministers, senior officials and prominent scholars from 42 countries gathered to attend Asia’s top security summit at the Shangri-La hotel in downtown Orchard Road on Friday evening.

The world is facing a situation in which “confidence in the universal rules that govern international relations is being shaken”, the Japanese leader said.

“While focusing on universal values that everyone should respect and defend, we must firmly hold aloft the banner of our ideals for the future, such as a world without nuclear weapons, while also responding astutely and decisively as the situation demands.”

Mr Kishida was giving the keynote speech on the first day of the three-day forum organised by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

His address comes against the backdrop of a rapidly deteriorating international security environment and as Japan finds itself in an increasingly precarious position amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s growing maritime assertiveness, and North Korea’s repeated missile and nuclear tests.

Tokyo has in recent months emerged as a leading Asian voice against challenges to the international security order.