China warns it will smash any 'Taiwan independence' acts

General Wei Fenghe, a State councilor and minister of national defense, reiterated China's firm stance on Taiwan while meeting with United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, according to Wu Qian, a spokesman for China's Ministry of National Defense.

Wei stressed that the People's Liberation Army will relentlessly safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and if anyone dares to separate Taiwan from the motherland, the Chinese military will definitely smash the act at any costs, even by going to a war.

He said the US's recent announcement on arms sales to Taiwan has severely violated the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, seriously damaged China's sovereignty and security, and gravely jeopardized the China-US relationship as well as the peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits. Therefore, China expresses strong indignation and opposition, he said.

The Chinese general stressed that there is only one China and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. The one-China principle is the political foundation of the China-US relationship while the attempts of playing the "Taiwan card" to contain China will be in vain. The meeting between Wei and Austin was the first time the two defense heads talked in person.