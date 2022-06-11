Bongbong Marcos commits to human rights accountability, says UN envoy

Following his courtesy call on Marcos at the latter’s headquarters in Mandaluyong City, Gonzalez underscored the need to enhance accountability in governance.

“We need to continue in enhancing accountability in terms of human rights and making sure that what we adopted as part of the Human Rights Council Resolution 4553… they are addressed,” Gonzalez said in a press briefing.

“President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. confirmed [his] commitment. He even shared that he is conducting a number of consultations to ensure the best way of supporting the human rights agenda,” he added.

Gonzalez is referring to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC)’s resolution that calls for “technical assistance” to aid the Philippines in its human rights efforts.

Some human rights groups have dubbed the resolution as a “missed opportunity” to launch an investigation in the human rights situation in the Philippines.