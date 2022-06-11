S'pore tops Asia-Pacific in ranking for start-ups, 7th in the world

The Republic ranked seventh out of 100 in the world overall, behind the United States, Britain, Israel, Canada, Sweden and Germany. Singapore was 10th in last year's ranking.

In the index's ranking of cities, Singapore emerged 22nd out of 1,000 cities.

The report singled out the financial technology (fintech) sector as Singapore's "over-performing" industry and also noted the Republic is now within the top 30 cities for other sectors like education tech, e-commerce and retail, software and data, and marketing and sales.

"Singapore is a model for innovation and continues the pattern of a relatively small country massively over-performing and creating regional impact as an open and powerful Asian hub," the report said, adding that Singapore's favourable tax legislation and ease of doing business attract "massive ecosystem investment".

The report cited ride-hailing and food delivery firm Grab as an example of how the Republic plays host to the Asian headquarters of leading start-ups.

It also noted the presence of a growing number of start-up accelerators that offer access to financial aid and business loans, including programmes under Enterprise Singapore (ESG) and its Startup SG initiative.