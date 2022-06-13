U.S. senators reach narrow deal on gun safety amid public disappointment about inaction

Both sides touted it as a victory but the deal fell short of the White House's proposals to ban assault weapons and raise the minimum age of purchasing certain firearms from 18 to 21, among other things.

"This deal is heavily influenced by the canard that gun violence in the U.S. is largely a mental health problem and not an access to guns problem," Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine and surgery at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and CNN medical analyst, tweeted.

"It will create the illusion that Congress has finally done something about guns in the U.S.," Reiner also wrote.