Russian navy to receive 46 ships in 2022

The Russian navy will receive 46 warships and support vessels in 2022, Commander-in-Chief of the Navy Nikolay Yevmenov said Sunday.
The global military-political situation requires Russia to have a strong and balanced fleet, Yevmenov said at a keel-laying ceremony for two diesel-electric submarines in Russia's second-largest city of St. Petersburg.
He reiterated President Vladimir Putin's desire for the Russian navy to maintain a share of modern ships of at least 70 percent.
Published : Jun 29, 2022
By : Xinhua
