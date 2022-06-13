Wed, June 29, 2022

international

Russian navy to receive 46 ships in 2022

The global military-political situation requires Russia to have a strong and balanced fleet, Yevmenov said.

The Russian navy will receive 46 warships and support vessels in 2022, Commander-in-Chief of the Navy Nikolay Yevmenov said Sunday.
 

The global military-political situation requires Russia to have a strong and balanced fleet, Yevmenov said at a keel-laying ceremony for two diesel-electric submarines in Russia's second-largest city of St. Petersburg.

He reiterated President Vladimir Putin's desire for the Russian navy to maintain a share of modern ships of at least 70 percent.

H.E. Mr Varawut expresses the strong position at the Ocean Conference

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Turkey clears way for Finland, Sweden to join Nato - Stoltenberg

Published : Jun 29, 2022

South Korean office workers turn to convenience stores as 'lunch-flation' bites

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Death toll of migrants found inside 18-wheeler in U.S. Texas rises to 50

Published : Jun 29, 2022

UN saddened by migrants found dead in U.S. Texas

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Published : June 13, 2022

By : Xinhua

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

H.E. Mr Varawut expresses the strong position at the Ocean Conference

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Turkey clears way for Finland, Sweden to join Nato - Stoltenberg

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Chadchart urges MEA to take responsibility for damages on BMA property

Published : Jun 29, 2022

South Korean office workers turn to convenience stores as 'lunch-flation' bites

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.