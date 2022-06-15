Shipment of Thai goods to China to be expedited, Lao port developer tells Atirat

The Lao developer is cooperating with China to clear sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) certification plus the China Certification and Inspection Group (CICC) processes to speed up authorisation for transport of Thai farm products.

A few weeks ago, the Lao investor signed a memorandum of understanding with China on SPS cooperation, TDP managing director Sakhone Philangam told his Thai guests, including Thailand’s Deputy Transport Minister Atirat Ratanasate, who made a working trip to the dry port, which is part of Laos’s first-ever integrated Vientiane Logistics Park (VLP).

Under the MoU, China’s SPS centre will be set up at the TDP.

“Once we have SPS and CCIC facilities at the dry port, all Thai products with SPS and CCIC seals can be shipped directly to any county [in China via the railway],” Sakhone said.

He explained that shipment of Thai durian to China by rail through Laos had been slow so far because the fruit had to be transferred to trucks at the Chinese border crossing in Boten.

The consignment had to be inspected at the truck border crossing to obtain SPS certification before entering China by road.

The process normally takes days to complete, including the time taken to comply with Covid-19 prevention procedures imposed by Beijing.

However, non-agricultural products can be transported directly by rail, the director said.