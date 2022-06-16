Southeast Asian countries compete to reattract tourists

Crowded streets

The Jodd Fairs night market in central Bangkok was so crowded May 31 that people found it difficult to come and go. There were many foreign tourists among the throng. “I’m glad I was able to immediately start sightseeing without having to quarantine,” said a smiling 26-year-old Pakistani national.

The market is one of Thailand’s most popular tourist draws. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism made up about 20 percent of the country’s gross domestic product. However, foreign visitors practically disappeared after the Thai government introduced in April 2020 a 14-day quarantine period for new arrivals. As a result, many tourism facilities closed temporarily or, in some cases, permanently. The Jodd Fairs market opened in November and had proved popular with Thai tourists at first. But some store owners said foreign visitor numbers jumped after a pre-entry PCR test requirement was lifted in April.

Most entry regulations have now been lifted and Thailand’s tourism authority estimates between 7 million and 10 million tourists will visit the country this year — about 25% of the 2019 pre-pandemic level. “Looking ahead, we’re going to have more and more customers,” said a cheerful-sounding 25-year-old baked-snacks seller.