Wed, June 29, 2022

Asean foreign ministers hold talks in New Delhi

Foreign ministers from the Association for Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) met in New Delhi on Thursday for talks about regional stability

In opening remarks during the Ministerial Session, Singapore foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan warned of a growing U.S.-China rivalry that could “threaten” regional stability.

 

India foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who also attended the dialogue, reiterated India's support for a unified Asean, and called for a strengthening of ties between India and Asean.

