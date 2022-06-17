Yoon to carry out deregulations, tax reform to pursue market-oriented economy

The Ministry of Health and Welfare will move to reform the national pension system by holding a series of public hearings. The ministry plans to unveil the national pension reform plan during the second half of the year.



As for educational reform, the Ministry of Education plans to provide universities and colleges with more autonomy in order to foster human resources in high-end industries.



On market reform, the Finance Ministry, in consultation with the Financial Services Commission, will abolish the tax on capital gains from stock transactions which were to be applied to all investors who earn more than 20 million won ($15,500) through share trading, starting next year.



Marking a U-turn from the previous government‘s tax scheme, the new plan will impose a capital gains tax on an individual who holds stock worth 10 billion won or more.



In a separate announcement, the finance ministry revised its growth target for the 2022 economy down to 2.6 per cent, from its earlier suggestion of 3.1 per cent.



It also drastically raised its prediction of inflation this year from 2.2 per cent to 4.7 per cent.



The ministry said this gloomy outlook is based on a variety of economic issues at home and abroad. It also warned of the possibility that the nation would face another variant of COVID-19. Nevertheless, the growth of private consumption is projected to reach 3.7 per cent this year, it said.



Kim Yon-se

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network