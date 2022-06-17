Singapore proposes laws to regulate EV charging

In addition, the developments have to provide sufficient electrical load to support EV charging with 7.4 kilowatt chargers for 15 per cent of the total parking spaces.

Besides new buildings, the requirements would also cover developments that increase their gross floor area by 50 per cent or more, and those that increase their approved electrical load to 280 kilovolt-ampere (kVa) or more.

This proposal is in draft legislation to govern EV charging that the Ministry of Transport and Land Transport Authority (LTA) set out on June 15 for public consultation.

The proposed Electric Vehicle Charging Bill would vest the LTA with powers to regulate EV chargers used in Singapore, impose a licensing regime on EV charging operators, and require EV chargers to be provided in buildings.

“We see a strong impetus to introduce legislation to regulate EV charging across the key stakeholders in the EV charging industry, while the industry and EV adoption in Singapore are still nascent,” said the authorities.

To make it easier for EV charging to be installed in existing strata-titled developments like condominiums, the government is also looking at amending laws to lower the threshold for such resolutions to be passed.

Under the Building Maintenance and Strata Management Act, a proposal to install EV chargers currently requires support from up to 90 per cent of residents, depending on factors such as the proposed ownership of the chargers and length of lease.

The reduced threshold would apply to contracts that last for up to 10 years and to proposals that do not draw down on condo management funds, said LTA, noting that residents in some condos have not managed to pass resolutions to install EV charging points, even when a majority of residents support the move.