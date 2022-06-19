Jab, cross, hook! - Mexico City residents set Guinness for massive boxing class

With jabs, crosses, uppercuts, and hooks, a total of 14,299 people met early in the morning at the city's Zocalo square to take part in the lesson.

Moscow was the last city to break the record in 2017 when 3,000 people showed up for the event.

Mexican boxing champions, such as Mariana Juarez, Ana Maria Torres, and David Picasso, led the massive 30-minute class while attendees formed a mosaic by wearing green, white, and red shirts, the colors of Mexico's flag.