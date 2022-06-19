Wed, June 29, 2022

international

Jab, cross, hook! - Mexico City residents set Guinness for massive boxing class

Mexico City's residents set a new Guinness World Record on Saturday after taking part in the boxing class with the largest attendance worldwide.

With jabs, crosses, uppercuts, and hooks, a total of 14,299 people met early in the morning at the city's Zocalo square to take part in the lesson.

Moscow was the last city to break the record in 2017 when 3,000 people showed up for the event.

Mexican boxing champions, such as Mariana Juarez, Ana Maria Torres, and David Picasso, led the massive 30-minute class while attendees formed a mosaic by wearing green, white, and red shirts, the colors of Mexico's flag.

 

The event was organised by the Mexico City government and the World Boxing Council.

Jab, cross, hook! - Mexico City residents set Guinness for massive boxing class

No end in sight to Japan’s electricity supply problem

Published : Jun 29, 2022

South Korea approves first homegrown Covid-19 vaccine

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Sri Lanka opens retail fuel market to foreign firms as oil crisis bites

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Scientific expeditions in Cambodia could boost ailing tourist industry

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Higher confidence in Biden than Xi, global survey shows; lowest trust in Putin

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Published : June 19, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Famous voice actor Kaiwan succumbs to liver failure at 71

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Thailand a car carrying 70 million people: PM

Published : Jun 29, 2022

First and only international hemp-cannabis expo to be held in Thailand 

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Chadchart to hold talks with BTSC on reviving monthly discounted tickets

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.