Sara Duterte takes her oath as PH 15th Vice President

Under Article VII, Section 4 of the 1987 Constitution, the new president and vice president are to assume office at noon on June 30.

Thousands packed the entire stretch of San Pedro Street in Davao City to witness the oathtaking of President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter and their three-time mayor as the country’s 15th vice president.

She would still be addressed as vice president-elect since the incumbent, Leni Robredo, remains in office until noon on June 30, according to Foreign Assistant Secretary Ed Meñez.

People cheered upon seeing her father arrive at San Pedro Square for the ceremony. Further applause greeted Marcos Jr. when he came up on stage later to shake the hand of the outgoing chief executive and be photographed with him, Sara, and her mother Elizabeth Zimmerman at the end of the program.

The 44-year-old vice president-elect, who wore an emerald-green chiffon gown designed by her longtime fashion consultant Silverio Anglacer, took her oath before Supreme Court Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando, whom her father appointed to the Supreme Court in 2018. She earlier said the associate justice was her teacher at San Beda and a close family friend.

Life lessons

The oathtaking was preceded by a Mass officiated by Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles, who praised the mayor for her humility.

In her inaugural speech, Sara said one of the most important lessons she learned in life was to commit to heart three priorities: God, country, and family.

“My life is a testament to the power of a God, whom we know by many names. My younger self was consumed by a dream to become a doctor. I pursued a pathway that I thought could help me realize that dream, but I was directed toward another way. And now I am a lawyer,” she said.