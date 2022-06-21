Yoga brings peace to society, says Modi marking Yoga Day in Mysuru

“Today, yoga is being practised in all parts of the world. Yoga brings peace to us. The peace from yoga is not only for individuals, but it also brings peace to our nations and the world,” Modi said.

“Yoga is not only for any individual but for the entire humanity. This is the reason that the theme of International Yoga Day is ‘Yoga for Humanity’.

“This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us … and yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness,” he said.

This year’s theme, “Yoga for Humanity”, was chosen to reflect the fact that yoga helped alleviate suffering at the height of the pandemic and will bring people together through compassion, kindness, foster a sense of unity and build resilience among people world over.

The yoga program in Mysuru was held as part of the “Guardian Yoga Ring”, which is a collaboration between 79 countries, the UN and Indian missions overseas to illustrate yoga’s unifying power.

The event includes a digital exhibition showcasing the latest in technology to project the history and wisdom of yoga. The static exhibition comprises 146 stalls taken up by yoga institutions under the ambit of the Karnataka state government and the government of India.

Keeping the overarching theme of the 75 years of India’s independence the Ministry for Ayush also identified 75 locations for Union Ministers to participate in the Yoga Day celebration.

This year’s International Day of Yoga will see many firsts, including the “Guardian ring”, a yoga demonstration by cabinet ministers at 75 iconic locations in India and a special digital yoga and static exhibition in Mysuru Dussera Grounds.