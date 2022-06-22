US military ramps up activities in and around Okinawa

The US appears to be trying to improve the deployment capabilities of its forces in East Asia as part of efforts possibly aimed at deterring China and North Korea, amid a worsening security environment since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In the first half of June, fighters based outside the US’ Kadena Air Base were involved in drills at the facility, taking off and landing repeatedly.

According to the Japan’s Defence Ministry, 32 planes, including state-of-the-art F-22s, were confirmed to be at the base on June 1-2, and about 20 warplanes were parked at the facility until June 15.

According to the Kadena municipal government, it is the first time since 2007 that more than 30 warplanes based outside the facility have been spotted at the site.

Some of the US fighters were from "USS Ronald Reagan", an aircraft carrier based at the Yokosuka Naval Base in Kanagawa prefecture.

The aircraft carrier had been involved in activities in areas around Okinawa prefecture.

Information-gathering aircraft, including an RC-135 Cobra Ball which is capable of detecting ballistic missiles, have frequently been spotted at the air base. Such aircraft are thought to be involved in the surveillance of areas around the Korean Peninsula and nearby seas.

On June 18, a US CH53E transport helicopter conducted an emergency landing on a farm near Cape Hedo in Kunigami, Okinawa prefecture.

According to the Japanese Defence Ministry, US aircraft have conducted four emergency landings in the past six months — the same number as the US military had in all of last year.

“It reflects the fact that [US forces] have been conducting drills more frequently,” a Defence Ministry official said.