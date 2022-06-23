Lack of access 'biggest' challenge to Afghan quake relief

"The roads are poor, even in the best of times. So, having a humanitarian operation put in place is going to be immediately challenged by the lack of easy access to the area, to the region, and I think that is going to be probably one of the big challenges," Loretta Hieber Girardet, chief of risk knowledge, monitoring and capacity development at United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) told Reuters from Geneva.

The death toll from the earthquake on Wednesday hit 1,000, disaster management officials said, with more than 600 injured.

The death toll is likely to rise as some of the villages are in remote areas in the mountains and it will take some time to collect details said interior ministry official Salahuddin Ayubi said

Houses were reduced to rubble and bodies swathed in blankets lay on the ground, photographs on Afghan media showed.

Most of the confirmed deaths were in the eastern province of Paktika, where 255 people were killed and more than 200 injured, Ayubi added.

Wednesday's quake was the deadliest in Afghanistan since 2002. It struck about 44 km from the southeastern city of Khost, near the border with Pakistan, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.