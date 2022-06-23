Asean defence chiefs adopt co-op declaration at meeting

The declaration was adopted at the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM), which was held in person on June 22 in Phnom Penh. Cambodia, as the chair of Asean, hosted the meeting, which was also attended by General Mya Tun Oo, the Myanmar defence minister appointed by the ruling State Administration Council (SAC).

In a press conference immediately after the meeting, General Tea Banh – who chaired the meeting in his capacity as Cambodia’s defence minister – said the Kingdom took great pride in hosting the first face-to-face meeting in two years.

“This helped create the momentum which drove the lively discussions we just had,” he said.

He hoped that the Asean Plus Defence Summit, scheduled for November in Siem Reap province, will also be a great success.

As Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhon, who is also the Asean special envoy on Myanmar – plans to pay his second visit to the crisis-hit country later this month, General Tea Banh said what Cambodia is striving for as the chair of the bloc is to fulfil its role as best it can.

Tea Banh noted that the presence of Myanmar’s SAC-appointed defence minister was indicative of the way the Kingdom was determined to play its role without discriminating against or leaving any Asean member behind. Cambodia wanted to maintain the theme of the meeting, “Solidarity for Security and Harmony”.