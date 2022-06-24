Laos provides credit for fuel imports after pumps run dry

This amount will be enough to purchase 200 million litres of fuel, which would cover demand for July and August at 100 million litres per month, Sonexay said.

The government will continue to provide foreign currency to importers throughout the year in a bid to procure sufficient fuel, he added in response to Assembly members’ questions about the government’s plan to deal with the ongoing fuel shortage.

The government is providing credit despite limited foreign currency reserves. The plunging value of the kip has placed an added burden on importers struggling to source sufficient foreign currency to buy much-needed fuel, all of which must be imported.

Sonexay said the government would source foreign currency from companies that export minerals and agricultural produce, which would be given to fuel importers over the remaining months of this year. The government allocated $60 million for use by fuel importers in June and the Finance Ministry recently provided an additional $10 million.

From June 1-21, $102 million was sourced to pay for imported fuel, which was enough to cover normal needs and included money sourced from commercial banks. This has enabled more petrol stations to open, Sonexay said.

Laos imports all of its fuel – on average 100-120 million litres per month.

Prior to the fuel-price crisis, it cost the country $600-$700 million to import sufficient fuel for one year. But that cost has doubled in line with the spiralling price of fuel on the world market, Sonexay said.