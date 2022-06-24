Japanese scientists invent robot finger with ‘human skin’

Led by University of Tokyo professor in mechanical engineering, Shoji Takeuchi, the invention enables damaged skin to be regenerated. It is likely to lead to the development of robots whose skin will have a similar texture to that of humans.

The robot finger is about a centimetre in diameter and about 5 centimetres long. Its surface is covered with cells cultured from human skin.

The scientists devised the culture method to produce two different parts that form the skin: the epidermis for the surface and the dermis beneath it.

The cultured skin is 1.5 millimetres thick. It is strong enough that it won’t break even if the finger inside is bent or stretched at any of its three joints. If the surface is cut or damaged, the skin can repair itself by having a collagen sheet stuck to it and being immersed in culture solution.

The skin is not for long-term use at the moment because it has no blood vessels to supply it with nutrition.

“We’d like to upgrade it by adding nerves and blood vessels in the future,” Takeuchi said.

“It’s a daring project,” said Osaka University Prof Hiroshi Ishiguro, a specialist in robotics.

“It is an important step to build a robot that looks and feels like a human. Maybe it can even break through the problems posed by silicon rubber and other materials that have been applied in such projects.”

The Japan News

Asia News Network