Beijing schools to reopen on Monday

Beijing's education commission announced on Saturday that students of primary and high schools can go back to campus on Monday, as the city's COVID-19 epidemic situation has improved in recent days.

According to the announcement, students of all grades of primary schools, students at grade one and grade two of middle and high schools can resume classroom education. Earlier, senior year students at middle and high schools resumed on-campus study and graduation examinations.

Children in kindergartens can go back to school on July 4.

Meanwhile, a city-wide examination for grade two students at middle schools will be held on July 17.

Students in controlled residential communities should continue to study online at home.

In early May, students of kindergartens, primary and middle and high schools in Beijing were asked not to go back to campus after the May Day holiday in order to prevent infection risks since the city was reporting dozens of new locally transmitted cases daily.

