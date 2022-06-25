Japan govt eyes public-private body to promote ‘workations’

The body, which will likely launch by the end of this fiscal year, will communicate the significance and benefits of “workations” and encourage companies to embrace the working style. The initiative also aims to revitalize regional economies, which have been sluggish amid the coronavirus pandemic.

About 30 entities, including local governments, tourism bodies and companies open to the idea, are expected to join the consultative organization. Members will gather case studies from companies that have already introduced workations and regional entities that have hosted significant numbers of “workationers.” The group will work toward normalizing working vacations in Japan such as by serving as an intermediary between companies and regional entities.

Teleworking has become more popular as a result of the pandemic, and workations are attracting increasing attention. For example, an employee might lodge for a time in a nature-rich regional rea, working remotely on weekdays and vacationing on weekends. Some observers say this type of working style boosts work efficiency and helps generate new ideas.