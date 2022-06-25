Uncovering the Thai secret at Disney World in Florida



People have speculated that the “Imagineer” who designed Disney World must have travelled the world collecting objects to decorate the park, including the Thai spirit house.

The Maharajah Jungle Trek is an Asia-themed attraction where visitors get to encounter several species of rare bird and also the Sumatran tiger, which is critically endangered and almost extinct.

People who want to visit this amusement park should be aware that the opening hours change during the year. In summer, the park is open every day from 10.30am to 8.30pm but in winter it closes earlier at around 4-5pm.