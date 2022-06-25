Wed, June 29, 2022

Uncovering the Thai secret at Disney World in Florida

Thais know spirit houses as shrines to the sacred beings that watch over buildings or places while also bringing fortune and happiness. However, at Disney World in Florida, the spirit house has become a birdhouse.

Thai visitors who take the Maharajah Jungle Trek at Disney’s World’s Animal Kingdom theme park will recognise the familiar object right away, despite its new disguise.

People have speculated that the “Imagineer” who designed Disney World must have travelled the world collecting objects to decorate the park, including the Thai spirit house.

The Maharajah Jungle Trek is an Asia-themed attraction where visitors get to encounter several species of rare bird and also the Sumatran tiger, which is critically endangered and almost extinct.

People who want to visit this amusement park should be aware that the opening hours change during the year. In summer, the park is open every day from 10.30am to 8.30pm but in winter it closes earlier at around 4-5pm.

Published : June 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
