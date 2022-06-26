Trump celebrates Supreme Court ruling overturning abortion rights

Speaking at a rally in Illinois, Trump called the decision a "victory for the Constitution, a victory for the rule of law and above all, a victory for life."

Trump's comments came as hundreds of protesters descended on the U.S. Supreme Court to denounce the ruling.

The sweeping ruling by the court, with a 6-3 conservative majority, was set to alter American life, with nearly half the states considered certain or likely to ban abortion.

Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas suggested the court's reasoning could also lead it to reconsider past rulings protecting the right to contraception, legalizing gay marriage nationwide, and invalidating state laws banning gay sex.