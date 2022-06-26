Trump celebrates Supreme Court ruling overturning abortion rights

Speaking at a rally in Illinois, Trump called the decision a "victory for the Constitution, a victory for the rule of law and above all, a victory for life."
Trump's comments came as hundreds of protesters descended on the U.S. Supreme Court to denounce the ruling.
The sweeping ruling by the court, with a 6-3 conservative majority, was set to alter American life, with nearly half the states considered certain or likely to ban abortion.
Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas suggested the court's reasoning could also lead it to reconsider past rulings protecting the right to contraception, legalizing gay marriage nationwide, and invalidating state laws banning gay sex.
For Christian conservatives who had long fought to overturn Roe, Friday's ruling was a cherished win and in part the result of a long campaign for installing anti-abortion justices to the top court. The ruling had the support of all three justices appointed by Trump.
Hundreds of protesters descended on the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday to denounce the justices' decision to overturn the half-century-old Roe v. Wade precedent that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion
As the day progressed, the number of demonstrators outside the Supreme Court increased substantially. The fenced-off area in front of the high court was filled largely with those demanding abortion rights.
President Joe Biden, who had harsh words on Friday for the Supreme Court's decision, said on Saturday that the White House will monitor how states enforce bans, with administration officials having already signaled they plan to fight attempts to prohibit a pill used for medication abortion.
The White House said it also would challenge any efforts by states to restrict women's ability to travel out of their home state to seek an abortion.
Published : June 26, 2022
By : Reuters
