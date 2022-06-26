Air conditioners in short supply as China lockdown ripple spreads to Japan

Since mass electronics retailers have already begun running out of stock, some appliance models may become unavailable, limiting consumers’ choices just as the sales competition for summer items gets into full swing.

‘Sold out’ signs

On the air conditioner sales floor of Joshin’s Oji electronics retail store in Kita Ward, Tokyo, “sold-out” signs are appearing on models sold from last fiscal year.

“Although many products are still in stock, we don’t know when some air conditioner models will become available. We recommend that customers buy their air conditioners as soon as possible if they want to have new ones, because supply and demand could become tight when heatwaves come,” a Joshin official said. Washing machines and microwave ovens are also in short supply, causing an unprecedented situation, the official said.

According to sources close to the industry, major disruptions have not occurred yet at large electronics and appliance stores handling many leading manufacturers’ products, as shortages are limited to some items.

However, some local electronics shops, which have weaker procurement connections, are having difficulties securing inventory.