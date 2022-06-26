Pakistan losing LNG bidding war to Europe as energy crisis deepens

According to State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Pakistan’s failure to find a bidder for liquefied natural gas (LNG) slots had forced Islamabad to shift to alternative sour­ces of energy for power generation, which would take a month or so to yield results.

“The situation is that we have carried out two rounds of tenders of three to four tenders each, but no one responded to them,” he said in reply to a journalist’s question on Saturday.

“Since supply from Russia is suspended due to the war with Ukraine, European countries are also buying gas from everywhere it’s available. As a result, LNG, which was priced at $4 two-and-a-half years ago, is no longer available for even $40. So, Russia’s war [with Ukraine] created a real crisis,” he said.

Malik was speaking a day after the country failed to find a bidder for three LNG slots and received the highest-ever rate for another slot for the last week of July, as European customers lapped up spot market quantities.

The state-run Pakistan LNG Ltd (PLL) had floated a tender on June 16 for four shipments — one each in the first and second weeks, and two in the last week, of July. However, no bidders came forward for the July 2-3, 8-9, and 25-26 delivery windows.