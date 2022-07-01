Bhutan’s borders to reopen in September, fee rises

A press release from the council stated that the reopening would be with a renewed focus on the sustainability of the sector. “At the centre of the sector’s revamp are three areas – upgrading infrastructure and services, the elevation of tourists’ experiences, and maintaining carbon-neutral tourism.”

Chairperson of the Tourism Council of Bhutan and Foreign Minister, Tandi Dorji said, “Covid-19 has allowed us to reset – to rethink how the sector can be best structured and operated so that it not only benefits Bhutan economically but socially as well while keeping carbon footprints low. In the long run, our goal is to create high-value experiences for visitors, and well-paying and professional jobs for our citizens.”

Among the changes are revised standards for service providers, including hotels, guides, tour operators, and drivers, which will soon be subjected to a more robust certification process before they can engage tourists. TCB stated that employees will be required to participate in skilling and reskilling programmes, where necessary, to boost service quality.

Amid the intensifying threat of climate change, according to TCB, Bhutan will also be stepping up its efforts to keep the country carbon-negative and a green destination for tourists. The nation is keenly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, such as frequent rain and floods.