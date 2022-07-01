Indians fear end of low-cost flights amid record high airfares

Accountant Venkatesh Deshmukh, 39, in Delhi, said he paid "a painful amount" to take his family to his hometown Mumbai during the summer holidays in May on a budget airline.

"It used to cost 6,000 rupees [2,700 baht] per ticket but now it costs almost 9,000 rupees [4,000 baht]," he said. A one-way ticket on a non-budget carrier between Mumbai and Delhi can cost around 10,000 rupees.

India is dominated by low-cost carriers, flying over 80 per cent of the domestic market.

Booking website ixigo noted that domestic airfares across the board are now 30-35 per cent higher than they were in January and February.

"Fares right now are the highest we have seen on the domestic side post-Covid," said Aloke Bajpai, CEO and co-founder of ixigo.

International airfares have meanwhile risen by 45-50 per cent on some popular routes this year, according to ixigo. Other booking portals MakeMyTrip, Cleartrip, Skyscanner and Kayak showed a similar trend for outbound flights.

One-way fares for popular routes like Mumbai-New York in May this year were between 65,000 and 70,000 rupees. In May 2019, travellers paid half of that. June fares are touching 80,000 rupees.

The price hike is driven by record high prices of jet fuel, which has risen by over 55 per cent globally since January.

"Given the constant increases in crude oil prices [last by 16.3 per cent] and depreciation in the rupee, we believe that the situation is impacting the aviation sector unfavourably as it constitutes almost half of any airline's operational costs," said Ronojoy Dutta, chief executive of India's most popular airline IndiGo.