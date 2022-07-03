Typhoon Chaba makes landfall in China's Guangdong

Typhoon brought gales and rain to its southern shores, causing floods in some areas, state TV reported on Saturday, as forecasters warned of record rainfall and high disaster risk in provinces including Guangdong, the country's most populous.

Footage showed residents in Hainan being evacuated from rising flood waters. Hainan upgraded its emergency response to Level II, the second-highest, on Saturday. It suspended railway service across the island and canceled more than 400 flights to and from the cities of Haikou and Sanya.

Typhoon Chaba, the Thai name for the hibiscus flower, was moving northwest at 15 to 20 km (10 to 15 miles) per hour after the eye of the storm made landfall in Guangdong's Maoming city on Saturday afternoon, the National Meteorological Center said in a statement.