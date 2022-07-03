Kathmandu bids again to make city free of beggars

Publishing notice on Friday, the City has announced that it will be banning begging on the roadsides and in public spaces, alleys, bus parks, inside public vehicles, and near government offices. But the notice has exempted sadhus and bhikshus (monks and nuns) and those with a tradition of begging for alms by visiting people’s doors.

The notice states that the rule will be implemented in 10 days. The City came up with the plan as endorsed by the 11th municipal assembly held on June 19.

Although the City had earlier, in December 2019 when Bidya Sundar Shakya was mayor, announced a similar plan, it could not be implemented for it was brought without any long-term, sustainable program to rehabilitate the homeless.

Then came the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, starting on March 24, 2020, and the City ignored the issue.

Even in 2019, then prime minister KP Sharma Oli announced to make the streets of the Capital beggar-free within a year. A few homeless people were picked from the streets and sent to various old-age homes, but that did not solve the problem.

There is no exact data on the number of beggars in Kathmandu city. However, they are seen along the roadsides and in parks, and in public vehicles. Nor has the City conducted any study on who they are and where they come from?