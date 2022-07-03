Parts of Sydney hit by floods. NSW residents warned heavy rainfall

Emergency personnel was seen approaching a vehicle marooned in floodwater with a lifeboat, while heavily inundated sports fields turned into lakes. The weather bureau warned heavy rainfall along the east coast region is expected to intensify over the next two days.
"We are now facing dangers on multiple fronts -- flash flooding, riverine flooding, and coastal erosion," New South Wales emergency services minister Steph Cooke said in a televised media briefing.
The heavy rains have also caused dams to start spilling, an official said. Water authorities added that modeling showed the spill would be comparable to a major spill in March 2021 at the Warragamba Dam.
Published : July 03, 2022
By : Reuters
