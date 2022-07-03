S Korea issues third-highest nationwide alert amid scorching heatwave

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety issues the alert when the daily temperature ceiling in over 40 percent of the country reaches 33 C or higher for at least three straight days.
Under the heat alert, the safety ministry is looking at measures to support workers who are vulnerable to inclement weather, including construction workers, elderly farmers and senior single-person households.
Published : July 03, 2022
By : The Korea Herald
