No Bangladeshi TV channel can air more than 1 foreign series: minister

“To protect the country’s history, heritage and culture, the ministry has already informed the concerned authorities about this decision,” he said.
The minister said this while virtually addressing the 3rd Broadcast Conference of the Broadcast Journalists Centre (BJC) on Saturday.
Dr Hasan said media is one of the country’s guides and should not be used in any way to protect the owners’ interests.
Noting that the government agreed with journalists’ call to amend the media employees law, he said it was waiting for a written proposal from the top organisation of journalists.
"So, there is no room for controversy in this regard," he added.
Hasan also emphasised the strengthening of BJC’s role to enrich Bangladesh’s media.
The Daily Star
Asia News Network
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), The Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : July 03, 2022
By : The Daily Star
Published : Jul 15, 2022
Published : Jul 15, 2022
Published : Jul 15, 2022
Published : Jul 15, 2022