No Bangladeshi TV channel can air more than 1 foreign series: minister

“To protect the country’s history, heritage and culture, the ministry has already informed the concerned authorities about this decision,” he said.

The minister said this while virtually addressing the 3rd Broadcast Conference of the Broadcast Journalists Centre (BJC) on Saturday.

Dr Hasan said media is one of the country’s guides and should not be used in any way to protect the owners’ interests.

Noting that the government agreed with journalists’ call to amend the media employees law, he said it was waiting for a written proposal from the top organisation of journalists.

"So, there is no room for controversy in this regard," he added.

Hasan also emphasised the strengthening of BJC’s role to enrich Bangladesh’s media.

The Daily Star

Asia News Network