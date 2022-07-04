Three people killed in Copenhagen mall shooting - police chief

Danish police said they had arrested a 22-year-old Danish man and charged him with manslaughter.

The attack rocked Denmark at the end of an otherwise joyful week, just after it hosted the first three stages of the Tour de France cycle race.

The event had sent hundreds of thousands of cheering Danes into the streets across the country.

The shooter had killed a man in his forties and two "young people", a man and a woman, officials said. Several more were wounded, and among those were three in critical condition.

The suspect was apprehended at 5:48 p.m. (1548 GMT), carrying a rifle and ammunition. Police launched a massive search operation throughout the local Zealand region early Sunday evening in search of any accomplices.