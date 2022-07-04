Fri, July 15, 2022

international

Three people killed in Copenhagen mall shooting - police chief

Emergency vehicles and cordon tapes were still seen outside Copenhagen’s Field’s mall in the early hours of Monday after three people were killed and several more were wounded in a shooting at the shopping center in Copenhagen.

Danish police said they had arrested a 22-year-old Danish man and charged him with manslaughter.

The attack rocked Denmark at the end of an otherwise joyful week, just after it hosted the first three stages of the Tour de France cycle race.

The event had sent hundreds of thousands of cheering Danes into the streets across the country.

The shooter had killed a man in his forties and two "young people", a man and a woman, officials said. Several more were wounded, and among those were three in critical condition.

The suspect was apprehended at 5:48 p.m. (1548 GMT), carrying a rifle and ammunition. Police launched a massive search operation throughout the local Zealand region early Sunday evening in search of any accomplices.

English singer-songwriter Harry Styles on Monday expressed his condolences over a deadly shooting at a shopping mall in Copenhagen, after he cancelled a concert that was scheduled to be played in the same city.

“I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other,” Styles said in a tweet. His concert was due to be played on Sunday.

 

 

Published : July 04, 2022

By : Reuters

Nation Thailnad
