Floods inundate properties as heavy rain set to drench Sydney

Relentless rain flooded several suburbs in Australia's largest city, with officials warning of more wild weather to come.

An intense low-pressure system off Australia's east coast is forecast to bring more heavy rain through Monday across New South Wales after several places in the state were hit with about a month's rain over the weekend.

With about 30,000 residents in New South Wales state facing evacuation, frustration swelled in several suburbs in Sydney's west after floods submerged homes, farms and bridges there, some for the third time this year.