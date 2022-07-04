Asian countries take steps to fight soaring inflation

Malaysia

In Malaysia, where food inflation is at an 11-year high at 5.2 per cent, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Sunday (July 3) that the government is taking steps to address the rising cost of living.

The government will spend RM70 billion (S$22 billion) on subsidies this year - the country's highest support package in history - to temper the spike in petrol, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas, cooking oil, flour and electricity costs.

Over RM700 million has been allocated to maintain the RM9.40 per kg price cap on chicken, while the cooking oil subsidy of RM4 billion is nearly double last year's RM2.2 billion.

Following two cash handouts to low-income households, PM Ismail on Sunday indicated there might be a third.

Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, the price of fine rice rose by 9 per cent last month as flood and unfavourable weather in parts of the country affected harvest yields.

The government has granted 95 food companies permission to import 409,000 tonnes of rice by mid-August to bring prices down.

Import duties on rice between June 22 and Oct 31 will be cut from 62.5 per cent to 25.75 per cent.