China warns PH troops at Ayungin Shoal: Don’t make trouble

On one section of the ship ravaged by rust through the years, a message had been painted: “We do so much with so little.”

True enough, the small number of troops deployed here are making the most of what they have. To keep them entertained, the helipad has been transformed into a basketball court.

But on the outside, the ship is dotted with holes and looks as if it could fall apart at any time. Inside, there are signs of efforts to keep it together. Some parts of the ship are covered with steel plates to prevent soldiers from stepping into gaping holes. But it’s still a race against time to keep the decrepit Sierra Madre from falling into the sea.

The military plans to do more improvements on the warship as it does to its eight other detachments on the Kalayaan Island Group. But it’s no easy task with the watchful CCG around. In November, one of its vessels used a water cannon on Filipino supply boats after suspecting them of carrying construction materials, prompting them to abort the mission.

In April, the Chinese blocked the usual entrance to the shoal with fishing nets and buoys. In May, they deployed two rubber boats and shadowed Philippine supply vessels inside the shoal, stopping some 500 meters away from the Sierra Madre.

New tactics

Beijing has been trying for years to prevent the Navy’s resupply missions but over the past months, it has displayed new tactics. It has accused Manila of “trespassing” into its waters, which it calls Ren’ai Jiao, and even demanded the removal of the warship.

“Manila needs to proceed as planned to ensure BRP Sierra Madre… remains safe for the Filipinos guarding Ayungin Shoal. No agreement is being violated,” said Jeffrey Ordaniel, director for Maritime Security at the Honolulu-based think tank Pacific Forum and an associate professor at Tokyo International University.

He said the Philippines should coordinate with its allies and partners to keep the planned repairs as a non-event. “Vietnam and Malaysia have been conducting repairs and even land reclamation of features they occupy. Nothing particularly unusual in repairing a ship,” Ordaniel told the Inquirer.

Equally important was the coordination of resupply missions with the United States. “BRP Sierra Madre remains a commissioned vessel of the Philippine Navy, which means an attack on it would trigger alliance commitments per Article V of the US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty,” he said.

Chinese vessels are always around the shoal, but they are “most active” when there is a Rore mission, Lt. j.g. Jefferson Vega, the outgoing officer in charge of BRP Sierra Madre, told the Inquirer.

The military uses Navy vessels for RORE missions to its eight outposts in the West Philippine Sea. But at Ayungin, a pair of 24-meter wooden boats carry out that job to avoid raising tensions with the presence of gray ships.

Supplies are brought in once a month, while the rotation of troops happens every two to three months. But these can take longer, especially during typhoon season.

Vega said that being deployed to the Sierra Madre was like being on any other Navy ship, except that it was stationary.

“This ship literally does not move. We do patrols through rubber boats. But we have the same routine like other ships,” he said.

“We have basic tasks. If there is no more pending work, we do spearfishing, work out at the gym, or play basketball,” he added.

It also helps that there is internet access for the troops, making communication with their families easier.

Ayungin is a submerged reef located 194 kilometers (105 nautical miles) off Palawan that is within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Still, China is asserting its claim over the reef despite it being 1,285 kilometers (694 nautical miles) from Hainan, its southernmost province.

Under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, coastal states are allotted 370 kilometers (200 nautical miles) EEZ from their shores. The 2016 arbitral ruling, which dismissed China’s nine-dash line claims in the South China Sea, explicitly stated that Ayungin Shoal is within the Philippines’ EEZ.

China claims the entire South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea. The Philippines, China, Brunei, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Malaysia have overlapping maritime claims.

“They believe this is theirs. But if we refer to international law, we’re the ones entitled to these waters. That’s why we’re here,” Vega said.

There is a different sense of pride in being deployed at Ayungin, he said. “At first, there is a sense of pity when you see the ship from the outside. But it’s different when you’re inside.”

“Our troops won’t leave this place. If we do, the Chinese will take over. No matter who you ask from our troops here, they will say they will not leave,” Vega said.

Philippine Daily Inquirer

Asia News Network

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), The Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).



