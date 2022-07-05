Singapore president, parliament speaker test positive for Covid-19

Halimah, 67, said in a Facebook post on Monday: “Just tested positive for Covid-19 with mild flu-like symptoms. Thankfully, I have been vaccinated and boosted. I hope to recover soon and am sorry to have to miss the events this week.”

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin also said in a post on Monday that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Confirm Tio. All good things must come to an end. My Covid-free days are over,” Tan wrote in his Facebook post.

He took an antigen rapid test before Monday’s parliamentary sitting and was positive, which means he will miss both days of the current Parliament sitting.

It was also revealed in Monday’s Parliament sitting that Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, 52, was down with Covid-19.

Writing in his post, Speaker Tan, 53, said: “Had felt a little flu-ish, tested negative, and felt that I was on the mend. So far so good. Hope the symptoms would be mild. Continue to remain vigilant. Vaccination helps so do get the boosters when it’s your turn to do so. Please do remind our seniors to take them!”

