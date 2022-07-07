Fri, July 15, 2022

China-ASEAN Expo establishes exhibition area for RCEP members

The 19th China-ASEAN Expo, slated to be held from Sept. 16 to 19 in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, will establish an exhibition area for participants of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Companies and agencies from RCEP member states such as the Republic of Korea and Japan have confirmed their participation in the expo, according to Shi Zuyao, deputy secretary-general of the expo secretariat.

ASEAN members such as Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Brunei have begun arranging their booths.

The total exhibition area for domestic participants is 82,000 square meters, which will be divided into separate exhibition areas, including electronic information, new land-sea passages, cross-border e-commerce and new retail, environmental protection cooperation and new energy vehicles. 

Published : July 07, 2022

By : Xinhua

Nation Thailnad
