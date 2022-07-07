China-ASEAN Expo establishes exhibition area for RCEP members

Companies and agencies from RCEP member states such as the Republic of Korea and Japan have confirmed their participation in the expo, according to Shi Zuyao, deputy secretary-general of the expo secretariat.
ASEAN members such as Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Brunei have begun arranging their booths.
The total exhibition area for domestic participants is 82,000 square meters, which will be divided into separate exhibition areas, including electronic information, new land-sea passages, cross-border e-commerce and new retail, environmental protection cooperation and new energy vehicles.
By : Xinhua
