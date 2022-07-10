VW Beetle convoy cruises Bolivia's scenic mountains

Close to a dozen classic Beetle car owners and their families participated in the activity.

Beetle owner Teresa Ledezma told Reuters a 'peta', the nickname given to Beetles in Bolivia, could easily climb more than 4,000 metres (13,123 feet) above sea level and could beat any luxury car of the year.

The "bug," as the Beetle was also nicknamed, debuted in 1938 as an affordable vehicle commissioned by Adolf Hitler to promote car ownership among Germans.

With its recognizable design and inexpensive price, the car became a success story over subsequent decades and was one of the top-selling models of all time as well as the best-selling import in the United States in the 1960s, according to auto publications.

Despite its place in popular culture, sales of the Beetle had been lacklustre in recent years.