Fri, July 15, 2022

international

VW Beetle convoy cruises Bolivia's scenic mountains

Bolivian Volkswagen (VW) Beetle enthusiasts drove in a convoy through the highways on the Cordillera Real mountain range on Saturday to commemorate the anniversary of the production of the last Beetle in 2019.

Close to a dozen classic Beetle car owners and their families participated in the activity.

Beetle owner Teresa Ledezma told Reuters a 'peta', the nickname given to Beetles in Bolivia, could easily climb more than 4,000 metres (13,123 feet) above sea level and could beat any luxury car of the year.

The "bug," as the Beetle was also nicknamed, debuted in 1938 as an affordable vehicle commissioned by Adolf Hitler to promote car ownership among Germans.

With its recognizable design and inexpensive price, the car became a success story over subsequent decades and was one of the top-selling models of all time as well as the best-selling import in the United States in the 1960s, according to auto publications.

Despite its place in popular culture, sales of the Beetle had been lacklustre in recent years.

 

In July 10, 2019, VW plant in the Mexican state of Puebla rolled out its last iconic Beetle.

South Korean, US F-35 stealth fighters stage first aerial drills

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Japanese researchers to develop lunar, martian habitats

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Asean Online Sale Day to offer tourism, fashion deals from Aug 8-10

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Montenegro opens 1st Chinese-built highway section

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Malaysia not on verge of bankruptcy: Finance Minister

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Published : July 10, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

PK Overcomes Demon in Her Head to Win Maiden SAT-TWT Open Title in Hua Hin

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Repeat failure to pay traffic fine doesn’t always lead to arrest: courts

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Giant Buakaw stuns New York on Times Square billboard

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Bangkok’s 10 best public parks for joggers

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.