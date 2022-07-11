United States-Thailand pledge to pursue joint strategic goals in economy, defence, and social collaboration

The two met on Sunday to discuss diplomatic relations between U.S. and Thailand which will reach 190th anniversary in 2023. Both parties said they are committed to reinforcing and enhancing strategic alliance and partnership, which encompasses economic revitalization; defense, security, and intelligence cooperation; public health advancement; people-to-people collaboration; and innovative environmental and sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.
“The long-term goals of the United States and Thailand are to expand and strengthen our strategic partnership to prevent conflict, preserve a peaceful security environment, promote free expression and civil and political rights, and achieve inclusive, sustainable, and balanced economic prosperity,” said the statement. “We pursue these goals as equals, for the benefit of the American and Thai people, as well as for the rest of the Indo-Pacific populations and the wider world. We seek to work together to ensure the resilience of critical supply chains, so that both our nations have access to the goods and resources required to preserve our safety, security, and prosperity.”
As part of our strategic alliance and partnership, the United States and Thailand seek to promote closer cooperation in the following areas:
Adhere to Core Principles: Promoting democratic development in an open and transparent way is essential to implementing our shared vision of an Indo-Pacific that is free, open, inclusive and sustainable. Strong democratic institutions, independent civil society, and free and fair elections are central to this vision, allowing our respective societies to reach their full potential.
Revitalize Our Economies: The United States and Thailand seek to build back from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic via increased commercial and economic cooperation to advance inclusive, sustainable, and balanced growth, including through the concepts outlined in the Bio-Circular-Green Economy Model and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.
Address the Threat of Climate Change: Recognizing the global risks posed by climate change, the United States and Thailand are committed to continuing to play leading roles in addressing environmental challenges as we raise our climate ambitions and strive to advance toward net-zero targets. We plan to work together to reduce emissions, enhance climate adaptation and resilience, and climate-related goals.
Advance Our Treaty Alliance: We reaffirm the foundations of the U.S.-Thai treaty alliance and our commitment to address 21st Century security challenges, as enunciated in the 2020 Joint Vision Statement for the U.S.-Thai Defense Alliance.
Expand and Reinforce Law Enforcement Cooperation: As part of our strategic alliance, we are committed to expanding our bilateral, sub-regional, and regional cooperation in law enforcement, including strengthening border security; fighting transnational crime, including drug smuggling and wildlife and timber trafficking; and combatting terrorism and money laundering.
Deepen Cybersecurity and Technology Collaboration: We plan to expand our existing cooperation on cybersecurity to ensure that our networks are secure, criminals are prosecuted, and Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) is protected.
Promote Regional Cooperation: The United States and Thailand recognize the significance of Southeast Asia to the security architecture and sustainable development of the entire region and beyond. We underscore our unwavering commitment to ensure a peaceful and stable regional environment that will contribute to socio-economic recovery, balanced growth and sustainable development in the sub-region and Southeast Asian region.
Advance Global Health: The United States and Thailand plan to continue our close and long-standing public health cooperation to mitigate emerging health challenges and promote commercial and investment engagement.
Promote People-to-People Ties: Our close and extensive people-to-people exchanges have long provided a strong foundation in our countries’ relations. Through American Spaces in Thailand and Thailand’s outreach across the United States, we plan to work together to help ensure that people in our respective countries understand one another and are positioned to carry our partnership into its third century.
Increase Our Diplomatic Capabilities: In recognition of our expanding relationship, the United States and Thailand are committed to further strengthening the alliance and partnership through enhanced coordination and regular exchange of official visits. We intend to renew and enhance our mutual support for our respective diplomatic missions to reflect our expanded relationship.
Published : July 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
