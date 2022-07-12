South Korean convenience stores make forays into Malaysia

Korean convenience store chain GS25 said Monday it has partnered with Malaysian retail giant KK Group to open the first GS25 store in Malaysia next year. The two agreed to expand to 500 locations in five years.

According to a report from GS25, Malaysia’s annual growth rate for consumer goods is 17 per cent, while its convenience store business is showing 10 per cent growth on average.

“Among Southeast Asian countries, Malaysia has the most advanced system for operating convenience stores and the greatest need to boost the business,” a GS25 official said.

GS25 will receive royalty payments for licensing the brand to KK Group, which will be in charge of local operations.

The Korean firm plans to launch local food products and pass on know-how in making and distributing fresh food including ready-made meals. It will provide meal kits that come with fresh ingredients paired with recipes and food products popular in Korea.

“We will offer food delivery service and other parcel deliveries with the cheapest rates like we do in Korea,” the company said.

Malaysia is the third overseas market for GS25 to enter after it launched stores in Vietnam in 2018 and Mongolia in 2021.

CU, another Korean convenience store chain, recently announced the opening of its 100th convenience store in Perak, northwestern Malaysia. Its first store opened in Kuala Lumpur last year. The 198-square-meter store aims to become a landmark in the local community, according to the company.

The chain operator originally aimed to open 50 branches in a year, but ultimately doubled that number. As a first in the industry for a Korean chain, CU operated 300 overseas locations.