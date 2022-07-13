Dozens of chickens rescued from Chicago cockfighting ring in need of new homes

These birds have been through a lot, according to the animal rights advocates who helped save them.

“Seven were in dire need of veterinary intervention due to multiple open wounds that were infected," said Julia Magnus, attorney and animal rights advocate with Chicago Roo Crew, a small, fully-volunteer group focused on saving abused chickens. "Multiple were sick, they were all traumatized, they were all screaming. It was horrifying."

Magnus says late-June's cockfighting bust was the third one her group's been a part of in Chicago alone since 2019.

“It’s (cockfighting) prevalent in spite of the fact that in the United States, in all of its territories, it’s banned," said Magnus. “These birds are not valued as individuals with feelings, with sentience. They’re just seen as commodities for use to be tossed aside.”

Anyone interested in fostering any of the birds can reach out to Chicago Roo Crew on Facebook, Instagram or send an email to [email protected]