Dozens of chickens rescued from Chicago cockfighting ring in need of new homes

These birds have been through a lot, according to the animal rights advocates who helped save them.
“Seven were in dire need of veterinary intervention due to multiple open wounds that were infected," said Julia Magnus, attorney and animal rights advocate with Chicago Roo Crew, a small, fully-volunteer group focused on saving abused chickens. "Multiple were sick, they were all traumatized, they were all screaming. It was horrifying."
Magnus says late-June's cockfighting bust was the third one her group's been a part of in Chicago alone since 2019.
“It’s (cockfighting) prevalent in spite of the fact that in the United States, in all of its territories, it’s banned," said Magnus. “These birds are not valued as individuals with feelings, with sentience. They’re just seen as commodities for use to be tossed aside.”
Anyone interested in fostering any of the birds can reach out to Chicago Roo Crew on Facebook, Instagram or send an email to [email protected]
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s really worth it because the birds that survive those situations are amazing individuals," said Magnus. "It’s really amazing when you work with them and you see the flipped switch in their head - that hands aren’t there to harm them, but they’re there to offer them treats. They’re there to help them, it’s pretty beautiful.”
Published : July 13, 2022
