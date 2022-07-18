Steps initiated for declaration of Indus River as Unesco World Heritage

Secretary, Tourism and Culture Department, Ladakh, Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan spoke about the significance of the river Indus as it signifies a living monument for human civilization and a natural heritage for Ladakh to be proud of.

He also added that the efforts being made for the declaration of the “Indus River” as Unesco World Heritage is a great initiative of the Chairman, NMA, Tarun Vijay as river banks in Ladakh are the source of livelihood and habitation.

Lieutenant Governor, Radha Krishna Mathur (in his video message) spoke about the importance of the Indus river and termed it the “Lifeline of Ladakh”. He said that the Culture Department, Ladakh also plans to publish a Coffee Table Book on the river Indus so as to bring to light history and to generate awareness about the mighty “Indus”.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson stated, “Indus river is the lifeline of the people of Ladakh in all walks. Declaring it a world heritage site would be a welcoming step but that should not lead to restricting the habitats from performing their routine way of life. We need people-friendly policies and decisions which would help in preserving the actual essence of nature as well as the fragile ecological system of Ladakh.”

He mentioned that Ladakh has huge potential in the agriculture and horticulture sectors along the banks of the Indus. While speaking about the consequences due to global warming, he stressed keeping the rivers clean and free from pollution.