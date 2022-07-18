U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders slams Biden over Saudi visit

Biden greeted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who U.S. intelligence agencies believe ordered the killing in 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, with a fist bump shortly after his arrival on the visit.

"No, I don't think so," Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, said on ABC's This Week with George Stephanopoulos when asked by host Martha Raddatz if Biden should have made the visit.

"You have a leader of the country who was involved in the murder of a Washington Post journalist. I don't think that type of government should be rewarded with a visit by the president of the United States," Sanders said.

The killing of Khashoggi, a Saudi insider turned critic who had been living in self-imposed exile in Virginia, is a major point of contention between the two countries. Bin Salman, the de facto Saudi ruler, denies ordering it.

Biden on Friday (July 15) said he told the prince that he held him responsible for Khashoggi's murder. A Saudi official present at the meeting said the exchange was not as Biden described.

The trip was intended to reset relations with Saudi Arabia, which Biden had said he'd isolate internationally. His struggle to reduce record-high gasoline prices this year has complicated the situation as the United States urges oil-producing nations to boost production to offset Russian losses following Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.