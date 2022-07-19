Tue, August 16, 2022

Russia fines Google 369 mln USD for not removing banned info

The verdict has not entered into force and can be appealed within a time frame.

A court in Moscow ruled on Monday to fine Google LLC 21.077 billion rubles (about 369 million U.S. dollars) for repeated failure to delete content prohibited in Russia.
 

The administrative fine amounts to one tenth of the revenue of Google and its affiliated companies registered with the tax authorities in Russia.

The verdict has not entered into force and can be appealed within a time frame.

Google-owned YouTube "purposefully contributes to the distribution of unreliable information about the progress of the (Russian) special military operation in Ukraine; materials promoting extremist views and the ideology of terrorist organizations" among other things, Russia's telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor said in a statement last month.

In December, a Moscow court fined Google for the first time 7.2 billion rubles (some 126 million U.S. dollars) for its failure to remove banned information.

In addition, the U.S. tech giant was fined 15 million rubles (about 260,000 U.S. dollars) last month for repeated refusal to localize the personal data of Russian users.

Published : July 19, 2022

By : Xinhua

Nation Thailnad
