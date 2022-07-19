Tue, August 16, 2022

international

Malaysian customs seizes six tonnes of raw ivory, biggest bust so far in its history

Six tonnes of raw ivory has been seized, the largest such seizure so far in the history of the Customs Department. The raw ivory was part of a seized shipment also containing endangered animal horns and bones estimated to be worth at least RM80mil ( 658 million baht ) .

Customs director-general Datuk Zazuli Johan said the ivory was seized together with pangolin scales, rhinoceros horns, tiger fangs and other animal bones and skulls earlier this month.

"On July 10, an enforcement team detected three suspicious containers believed to have come from Africa.

"The containers were scanned and one of them was detected carrying the illegal items," he told reporters at the Selangor Customs Office at North Port on Monday.

He said checks revealed the container was loaded with wood in front of the container door to dupe authorities.

"In total, we seized six tonnes of ivory, 29kg of rhinoceros horns, 100kg of pangolin scales, 14kg of assorted animal horns and 300kg of assorted animal bones and skulls.

"Based on our investigations, the containers were headed to the Pasir Gudang Port from the United Arab Emirates but was intercepted when the ship reached Port Klang," he said, adding that investigations were ongoing to identify the importer and shipping agent.

He said the seizure was the largest in the department's history.

"In 2012, we seized 500kg of ivory worth RM2.4mil while in 2014, we seized over RM40mil worth of pangolin scales.

"We have classified the case under Section 135(1)(a) of the Customs Act for attempted importing of prohibited items," he said.

The Star

Asia News Network

Malaysian customs seizes six tonnes of raw ivory, biggest bust so far in its history

Apec officials seek to address uncertainties, improve resiliency

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Malaysia's Najib loses appeal to nullify 1MDB trial

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Vietnam appreciates Russia’s help with preservation of Ho Chi Minh’s body

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Pandemic pushes 2.3 million Filipinos into poverty

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Taliban mark year in power that has given Afghanistan security but little hope

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Published : July 19, 2022

By : The Star

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

9 in 10 business leaders view the metaverse and Web 3.0 as essential to success

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Singapore court approves 3-month debt moratorium for Zipmex

Published : Aug 16, 2022

First electric locomotive to be tested this year

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Prayut hails Thai food power as Khao Soi named world’s best soup

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.