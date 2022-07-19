CO2 reconversion into fuel, building materials under development in Japan

If the companies can put to practical use the recycling of CO2 — a gas emitted in large quantities in power generation and other industrial activities — their business chances will increase. Thus, competition is intensifying to lower costs and realize mass applications of such processes.

Seeing CO2 as a resource

Osaka Gas Co. has been developing a technology called methanation that synthesizes CO2 and hydrogen to produce methane, the main component of city gas. CO2 will indeed be generated when city gas is burning, but that CO2 will be reused to produce city gas again, so CO2 emissions will be effectively zero, the company said.

The company has been running TV ads since April in which a narrator reads, “Everyone wants to reduce CO2, but it looked like a resource to us.”

Although there are no examples of putting CO2 recycling into practical use yet, the basic technology has been established. Osaka Gas is developing its own technology to reduce the electricity needed for methanation production and plans to replace 1% of its city gas supply with recycled gas by 2030 and 90% by 2050.

“It must lead to significant greenhouse gas reductions in the future,” said Hisao Onishi at the Osaka Gas Energy Technology Laboratories.

Heavy machinery manufacturer Hitachi Zosen Corp. is strong in catalyst technologies — essential for the reaction of CO2 and hydrogen — and has been developing methanation technology since 1995. The company also sells methanation equipment for tests. It recently delivered methanation equipment to Tokyo Gas Co.